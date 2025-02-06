ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Canada's Leylah Fernandez falls to American Ashlyn Krueger at Abu Dhabi Open

Published

Leylah Fernandez plays a backhand return to Coco Gauff at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Fernandez fell 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 to American Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Vincent Thian


















