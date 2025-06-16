ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Canada’s Diallo jumps 11 spots to No. 44 in ATP rankings after title win over weekend

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Gabriel Diallo reacts during his Davis Cup qualifying tennis match against Fabian Marozsan of Hungary in Montreal on Sunday, February 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.