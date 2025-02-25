ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Canada's Auger-Aliassime advances to second round of Dubai Tennis Championships

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime pulled out a 7-6 (7), 6-7 (4), 6-3 win over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in opening-round action on Tuesday at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Auger-Aliassime reacts after winning a point against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Manish Swarup


















