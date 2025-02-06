ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

‘Very disappointed‘: Bombardier withholds financial forecast due to tariff threat

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Signage is seen at the Bombardier plant in Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.