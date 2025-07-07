ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

A 17.4% pay increase “accessible” to paramedics, says Quebec

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

More than 3,000 paramedics in Quebec are on strike as a collective agreement remains unsigned in July 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.