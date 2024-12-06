Highway 401 closures, bus cancellations, school closures amid blowing snow advisory
A crippling winter storm that hit Wednesday afternoon has moved out of the area, but some colder temperatures remain.
In a packed London Aquatic Centre, more than 500 high school swimmers were racing for a spot in the Ontario Championships.
An independent auditor’s report sounds the alarm about the mistakes made since opening one of London’s worst public housing buildings in 2022.
Charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her one-time friend, the accused Koree Dockstater, 31, was granted bail on Wednesday in a London courtroom.
An overnight parking ban has been issued for London city streets ahead of an anticipated winter storm set to roll in to the region this evening.
With nine cars, and only four open spots in this year’s Daytona 500, Pearn has come out of retirement hoping to lead Martin Truex Jr. into the Great American Race.
One person is facing charges in Oxford County in connection to a fraud investigation at a retirement home.
An Elgin County family is in mourning after their dogs were shot and killed near their home this past weekend while coyote hunting was taking place nearby.
Jake’s House is home to 27 individuals with varying degrees of autism and developmental disabilities. The provincial government is no longer funding the home.
Snowfall warnings are in effect in through Middlesex County into Lambton County, stretching through Huron and Perth and Bruce County under the winter storm warning.
London West NDP incumbent Peggy Sattler said she found comments Ford made on the campaign trail about people on disability support last week to be hurtful and harmful.
According to the organization, there are three potential exposure sites in St. Thomas and Aylmer.
Technology integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning with the use of state of the art tools hopes to assess the quality of infrastructure non-invasively.
The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame Museum has announced its class of 2025. Six new people will be inducted, including former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista.
A large winter storm is expected to move into southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon heading into the evening.