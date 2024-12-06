ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 area high school swimmers qualify for OFSAA

In a packed London Aquatic Centre, more than 500 high school swimmers were racing for a spot in the Ontario Championships.

Audit report details what went wrong with notorious public housing unit

An independent auditor’s report sounds the alarm about the mistakes made since opening one of London’s worst public housing buildings in 2022.

Woman charged in death of one-time friend granted bail

Charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her one-time friend, the accused Koree Dockstater, 31, was granted bail on Wednesday in a London courtroom.

No overnight parking in London tonight, as city braces for snowfall event

An overnight parking ban has been issued for London city streets ahead of an anticipated winter storm set to roll in to the region this evening.

Swath of watches, warnings, and advisories issued as storm bears down on Ontario

Mt. Brydges' Cole Pearn comes out of retirement to crew chief for Daytona 500

With nine cars, and only four open spots in this year’s Daytona 500, Pearn has come out of retirement hoping to lead Martin Truex Jr. into the Great American Race.

Retirement home fraud victims lose nearly 200K: Oxford OPP

One person is facing charges in Oxford County in connection to a fraud investigation at a retirement home.

Beloved family dogs shot and killed in Elgin while coyote hunting was taking place

An Elgin County family is in mourning after their dogs were shot and killed near their home this past weekend while coyote hunting was taking place nearby.

27 developmentally disabled adults seek new home after government pulls funding

Jake’s House is home to 27 individuals with varying degrees of autism and developmental disabilities. The provincial government is no longer funding the home.

Avoid unnecessary travel, winter storm moves in

Snowfall warnings are in effect in through Middlesex County into Lambton County, stretching through Huron and Perth and Bruce County under the winter storm warning.

‘It was really despicable’: London West NDP candidate frustrated with Ford’s comment about ODSP

London West NDP incumbent Peggy Sattler said she found comments Ford made on the campaign trail about people on disability support last week to be hurtful and harmful.

Measles exposure reported by Southwestern Public Health

According to the organization, there are three potential exposure sites in St. Thomas and Aylmer.

Creating diagnostic tools for roads in the ‘smart city’ of the future

Technology integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning with the use of state of the art tools hopes to assess the quality of infrastructure non-invasively.

‘Joey Bats’ to be inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame Museum has announced its class of 2025. Six new people will be inducted, including former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista.

Large storm system expected to wreak havoc across southwestern Ontario Wednesday

A large winter storm is expected to move into southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon heading into the evening.