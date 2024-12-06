ADVERTISEMENT

‘It’s about community engagement’; First annual SOHO Soapbox Derby is smashing success

You couldn’t wipe the smile off nine-year-old Xavier Soares’ face after winning the junior division of the first annual SOHO Soaper.

Tree destroyed by unknown individual in St. Thomas

A tree was damaged to the point of destruction on Friday morning in St. Thomas.

Counterfeit $20 bills increasing in Meaford

Counterfeit $20 bills are circulating in the Municipality of Meaford.

First game as ‘Cobra Chickens’ secures win for London Majors

The rebrand was an April Fool’s joke, but it has since become a reality starting Friday night.

Community celebrations in London’s improved parks

As London’s neighbourhood parks undergo improvements through the Neighbourhood Parks Improvement Fund, the city announced each improved park will host a celebration.

Summer starting strong with high temperatures ahead

Saturday’s weather starts off with a mix of sun and cloud.

London celebration of Solidarity Day

A celebration of Solidarity Day was held on The Green in Wortley Village.

London celebration of Solidarity Day

A celebration of Solidarity Day was held on The Green in Wortley Village.

Tenant support fair addresses renovictions

The second annual tenant support fair was held today at city hall.

London Task Force proposes full-time councillor role, higher pay to match workload

London’s Council Resourcing Review Task Force says the role of city councillor has evolved, and it’s time for expectations and compensation to catch up.

Suspect arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Hanover

A suspect has been arrested and charged after failing to remain when he fatally struck a woman.

London man charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

Around 6:10 p.m., police said the girl was in a store in Ernest Avenue when she was approached by a non-familial acquaintance.

Highway 4 reopened following fatal Friday crash

According to OPP, the two-vehicle crash on Friday morning left one person dead.

First court appearance for senior London police officer facing assault charges

Charged with two counts of assault, the matter of London police Insp. Ryan Scrivens, 48, was dealt with in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning via zoom.

Motorcycle operator hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Police posted to social media just after 10:30 a.m. Friday that police and local fire have closed the intersection of Dundas Street and Shaw Road.