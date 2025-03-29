St. Michael’s Catholic School gets new CNC machine

From Left to right: Mary Helen Van Loon, Chair of the Huron-Perth Catholic DSB; Michelle Henning, Vice President of Answer Precision Technologies Inc. and CTMA Rep.; Tonya Sabatos, Rapid Gear; Dave Lewis, Past Chair, Ontario Council for Technology Education (OCTE); Carolyn Bell, Principal, St. Michael CSS; Mark Flanagan, OYAP Lead, Huron-Perth CDSB; Karen Tigani, Director of Education, Huron-Perth CDSB; Dean Tretowsky, Deputy Warden of Perth County; Matthew Rae, MPP, Perth-Wellington; Mayor Martin Ritsma, City of Stratford; and Gaby Parejo, Huron Manufacturers Association. (Source: Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board)