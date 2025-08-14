ADVERTISEMENT

London

Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room

By Reta Ismail

Published

Petronella McNorgan won't face jail time The woman who killed an 8-year-old girl and injured several others with her car was sentenced today. CTV London's Reta Ismail reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.