ADVERTISEMENT

London

Police seeking suspect in weekend shooting on Maidstone Lane

By Bailey Shakyaver

Published

A man, medium build, wearing a hooded sweater with markings along the length of both sleeves exits a dark coloured Jeep Wrangler.
London police have released this surveillance image in hopes that a member of the public may be able to identify the suspect or vehicle involved in a shooting that took place in the area of Maidstone Lane and Romney Lane, at around 3:50 a.m., Jan. 18, 2025 (Source: London Police Service)