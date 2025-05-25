ADVERTISEMENT

London

O’Reilly scores in OT, Knights top Wildcats 3-2 in Memorial Cup opener for both teams

By The Canadian Press

Published

London Knight Sam O'Reilly tips the puck past Moncton Wildcats goaltender Mathis Rousseau to give the Knights a 3-2 overtime win in their opening game of the Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Que on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Source: Vincent Ethier/CHL) (Vincent Ethier Photography/Vincent Ethier)


















