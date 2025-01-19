ADVERTISEMENT

London

On the Bright Side with Julie Atchison

By CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff

Published

To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.




















