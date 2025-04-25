London

LIVE: Mistrial declared in sexual assault trial of former junior hockey players

By Kristylee Varley

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
New jurors to be selected after judge declares a mistrial in World Junior hockey case

New jurors to be selected after judge declares a mistrial in World Junior hockey case

Judge declares mistrial in World Junior hockey trial, releases jury

Judge declares mistrial in World Junior hockey trial, releases jury

Case being in early stages 'likely helped' judge make decision on mistrial

Case being in early stages 'likely helped' judge make decision on mistrial