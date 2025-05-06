London

LIVE: ‘Have trouble setting boundaries’: E.M. speaks of night at bar during hockey players’ sexual assault trial

By Kristylee Varley

Updated

Published

Michael McLeod's defence lawyer David Humphrey cross examines E.M., the complaining in a sexual assault trial of five former members of the 2018 Team Canada junior hockey team. May 5, 2025. (Source: Alexandra Newbould)