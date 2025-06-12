ADVERTISEMENT

London

‘Let’s get this thing done’: WSIB, union hopeful a deal is in sight in 3-week work stoppage

By Bryan Bicknell

Published

Harry Goslin, president of OCEU/CUPE 1750, speaks to striking WSIB workers outside the WSIB office on Fullarton Street, London, on June 12, 2025. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)