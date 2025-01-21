ADVERTISEMENT

London

Legal arguments to continue next week in five hockey players' sex assault case

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Alex Formenton, a former Team Canada world juniors hockey player, arrives at court in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.