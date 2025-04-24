ADVERTISEMENT

London

Day 3 in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial set to get underway Thursday

By The Canadian Press

Published

A courtroom sketch of Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote. April 23, 2025. (Source: Alexandra Newbold)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.