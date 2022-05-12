Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog

Zeus has been named the tallest dog alive by Guinness World Records. (Source: Guinness World Records via CNN) Zeus has been named the tallest dog alive by Guinness World Records. (Source: Guinness World Records via CNN)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social