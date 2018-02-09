World's biggest party: Rio's carnival by the numbers
King Momo (the symbol of carnival) Milton Junior (C), holds up the key to the city of Rio, during the carnival official opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 9, 2018. Rio's famous carnival opened Friday with Mayor Marcelo Crivella having to defend himself against accusations that his evangelical beliefs lead him to spoil the party. (© MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
AFP
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 1:35PM EST
Rio de Janeiro's carnival, which kicked off Friday, is arguably the world's biggest party.
Here are some key numbers.
6 million participants
They include some 1.5 million tourists from Brazil and abroad. Many attend the "bloco" street parties, while 72,000 can fit into the Sambodromo parade stadium.
13 Samba schools
These schools compete in the top division contest at the Sambodromo, each of them with about 3,000 dancers, musicians and float operators. Watching them are 54 judges -- and huge crowds of passionate fans.
17,110 police
Rio's going through a crime wave and some 17,110 officers are deployed during the festivities. Just around the Sambodromo there are 794.
$1.06 billion in revenues
The mayor's office estimates that the city pulls in 3.5 billion reais ($1.06 billion) in tourism revenues. That's partly thanks to an 86 percent hotel occupancy rate during the period.
106 million condoms
Brazilians know these as "camisinhas," or little shirts, but the number distributed free of charge is enormous.
1.8 million gallons of beer
Carnival means music, costumes and... beer. Drinks giant AMBEV aims to sell 1.8 million gallons (seven million liters) during carnival.
32,560 toilets
That may sound like a lot. But at the biggest "bloco," which takes place Saturday with an estimated one million or more people, the proportion will be just one toilet per 2,600 people.