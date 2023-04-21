World risks losing 1 language a month over the next 40 years at current rate: study

A language could be lost every month over the next four decades if steps aren't taken to preserve them, a new study suggests, with certain Indigenous languages at greatest risk of disappearing.

Published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, the study uses a new publicly available comparative grammatical database called Grambank, described as the largest of its kind.

A news release from the University of Colorado Boulder says an analysis of more than 400,000 data points and 2,400 separate languages and dialects from the database revealed that language loss is occurring unevenly around the world, with Indigenous languages at highest risk.

"Right now we're at a critical state in terms of language endangerment," Hannah Haynie, co-first author of the study and assistant professor in the department of linguistics at the University of Colorado Boulder, said in a news release.

The study says it estimated the potential loss of languages using a metric in the field of ecology known as "functional richness," which in part involves looking at a given area and how much of it is occupied by a particular species — or in this case a language.

The researchers calculated functional richness for all languages available in the dataset and then again using only those that are not endangered in order to estimate potential loss.

The study calculated functional richness globally, as well as regionally.

"We found that, although functional richness declines only moderately on a global scale with the loss of languages that are under threat, the consequences of language loss vary markedly across regions," the study says.

Among the languages at greatest risk of being lost are Aleut in Alaska and Salish languages of the Pacific Northwest, Yagua and Tariana in South America, and Kuuk-Thayorre and Wardaman in northern Australia.

Haynie says while language extinction has occurred before in human history, it is accelerating today due to social, political and economic pressures.

"Indigenous languages here in North America, languages around us and on our continent, are some of the most endangered languages in the world," she said.