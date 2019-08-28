World-record grapefruit grown in Louisiana as big as a basketball
From left, Slidell's Mary Beth and Doug Meyer are presented with framed certificates from the Guinness Book of World Records by La. Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, for the 7 pound, 14.6 ounce grapefruit that they grew, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in a ceremony held at LDAF offices. Two of the Meyer's grandchildren, Emily Brouillette, 6, and Darrell Brouilette, hold the grapefruit. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 7:34AM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. — A basketball-sized grapefruit has brought two world records to a Louisiana couple.
The giant citrus grew in the yard of Mary Beth and Doug Meyer of Slidell.
The Guinness Book of World Records says it’s the world’s heaviest and largest in circumference.
It weighed 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces (3.6 kilograms) and measured 28¾ inches (73 centimeters) around. That’s almost as big around as an NBA basketball.
The grapefruit was 13.6 ounces (385.6 grams) heavier and 1¼ inches (3.2 centimeters) bigger around than the 2006 record, set in Brazil.
State Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain presented a Guinness certificate to the couple Tuesday in Baton Rouge. His department provided the equipment for the official weighing and measuring in January.
Spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove says official word came recently.