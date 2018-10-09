Kelly Greaves says she’s plotting a “quiet and a private revenge,” after her boyfriend jokingly listed her on eBay — a prank that even led to a $119,000 bid.

After being friends for ten years, the London resident said the couple’s humour is “definitely” why their dating relationship works.

“I think we got similar personalities. We’re both quick witted,” she told CTVNews.ca. “I think I’m one of the only few who dare to rib him back and such.”

“We’ll try and humiliate each other — in a nice kind of way,” Greaves, the director of a heating company, added. “But I think that’s what we like about each other. We like to stand up to each other and like to poke fun.”

Greaves’ boyfriend Dale Leeks, a private landscaper, had jokingly put her up for bidding as a “miniature collectable” on eBay, as revenge after the two playfully whipped each other in a horse riding shop.

In the ad, he compared Greaves to a used car that made “constant whining noise” and whose “rear end leaks a bit but nothing that can’t be plugged.”

The post garnered 81,000 views in less than a day and even prompted a $119,000 bid before eBay removed the ad, citing an attempt to sell human body parts or remains.

When it came to describing Leeks, Greaves didn’t mince words either.

“Dave is a little bit of a cave man and doesn’t do a lot around the house. He’s a bit like a naughty child,” she laughed. “He’s very caring. But he’s lazy, I will say that.”

But she says he’s not lazy where it counts. “My kids absolutely adore him which is lovely,” she said, adding that they’re raising children together from previous relationships.

Before the eBay ad was seen by anyone else, Leeks showed it to Greaves and the two laughed about it. Greaves even posted the eBay post on Facebook to “show him up” to her friends as if to say, “look what I got to put up with now.”

“(But) all of his friends were liking it and thought it was hilarious — and my friends thought it was hilarious,” she said. Greaves joked that she felt sad to see that none of them were bidding.

She said: “’Aww, I’m not getting any bids’ — which I think that’s ultimately what he wanted. He didn’t want it to go very far.”

When the post blew up online, she said they were both taken aback. She felt a “little bit shocked,” and a bit “uncomfortable.” However, she quickly took it in stride.

Greaves was quick to add that the prank is just one sliver of their relationship.

“We both get each other,” she said, adding that Leeks understands her interests, including her love of riding horses. In fact, it was their trip to a horse riding shop that inspired Leeks’ prank, she said.

Greaves thinks that critics of her boyfriend’s prank are “being a little bit too sensitive.”

She stressed that there was nothing alarming about their relationship and that his prank wasn’t an endorsement of human trafficking, as some people said.

“That’s not what was going on. But I can see their point of view. But Dale is not P.C. [politically correct] at all. If you get offended easily, stay away from him.”

She added that running their own businesses has helped her and Leeks develop thick skin.

“If it offended me, I never would have gotten far (being together) because it would have been over a long time ago,” she said.