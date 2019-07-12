

Krystle Hewitt, CTVNews.ca





A birthday cake blunder is getting a lot of attention after a cake decorator misunderstood the order.

Kensli Davis wanted a Disney-themed ‘Moana’ cake to celebrate her 25th birthday, but when her mom called the Milledgeville, Ga. Dairy Queen, the shop employee heard “marijuana” instead.

The fast food restaurant served up a cake with a giant marijuana leaf design, green icing and a My Little Pony-style character with bloodshot eyes and a puff of smoke.

Davis took to social media to express the hilarity of the situation.

“So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do) Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana,” Davis wrote on Facebook. “That ice cream cake was still good though.”

Davis’ mom says workers were apologetic and offered to make another cake.

She says the first one was so good -- and hilarious -- she didn't take them up on it.

With files from CNN