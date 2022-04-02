TORONTO -- After going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.

The exact location of where the ticket to riches was sold has yet to be revealed.

The draw also included 40 Maxmillions of $1 million each, and 12 of them were claimed, with that prize money being shared amongst 18 winning ticket holders across the country.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 5 will be an estimated $38 million.