TORONTO -- I can’t speak for all Latinx people – people with Latin American roots -- but on New Year’s Eve, our go-to traditions typically don’t include “Auld Lang Syne.”

Latinx New Year’s Eve can be a celebration rife with rituals and superstitions that focus primarily on boosting people’s luck.

Although some traditions aren’t always widespread -- depending on your family, country or region -- here are a dozen that are practiced across Latin America and the diaspora.

1) BURNING DOLLS SYMBOLIZING THE OLD YEAR

In a tradition originating from Ecuador and Panama, people burn photos or life-sized muñecas (dolls) of people who essentially ruined the closing year. In Colombia and Paraguay, the muñecas are even ignited by fireworks.

Although the effigies made of straw can symbolize a friendship or relationship going south, more recently, people have made some which represent politicians or athletes who’ve dropped the ball that year.

“You’re burning away el año viejo -- the old year -- and whatever bad stuff happened and you put all that negative energy on that straw figure,” Berenice Villagomez, co-ordinator of Latin American Studies at the University of Toronto, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview.

She said the practice began as a sanitary measure during the Yellow Fever outbreak of 1890s. At the time, officials called for the burning of late loved ones’ clothing but the practice grew into a New Year’s Eve custom.

---

2) TOSSING POTATOES UNDER YOUR BED

In Colombia, some people toss three raw patatas (potatoes) underneath their bed on Dec.31: One pelado (completely peeled), another potato half peeled, and a third potato unpeeled.

Then, without looking, people reach underneath the bed and grab the first potato they touch. Grabbing a peeled one means they’ll be broke this year; a half-peeled one means they’ll be facing economic strife; and nabbing the unpeeled one means good financial fortune.

---

3) WEARING YELLOW, RED UNDERWEAR FOR LUCK

#HolidayCustomsAroundTheWorld



According to my Colombian Mother-in-Law, you need to wear yellow underwear on New Years Eve to bring you love and happiness in the coming year. It must be clean, new underwear. pic.twitter.com/9lRVer3vay — ʝıŋɠɩɛ ცɛɩɩą (@Czexabella) December 24, 2018

Besides people being dressed to the nines on New Year’s Eve, it also matters what they’re wearing underneath. Wearing new, yellow underwear is supposed to bring luck, money and happiness in the new year because the colour signifies wealth. While wearing new, red underwear is supposed to usher in more love and passion.

“It’s new underwear -- it has to be new,” Villagomez chuckled. In some circles, people also have to wear them inside-out until after midnight and then flip them in the new year.

---

4) EATING 12 GRAPES NEAR MIDNIGHT

As the New Year approaches, it’s not uncommon for Latinx people to have 12 grapes in hand. After midnight -- as each bell rings out -- people eat one white grape and make a wish.

“And if you do that, you’ll be blessed for the new year,” Villagomez said. But University of Regina history professor Scarlet Munoz Ramirez said other groups believe they have to eat grapes during the countdown to midnight.

Each grape symbolizes a different month and that if one particular grape tastes bitter it means the month it represents could be a bit rough.

The practice stems from Spanish farmers in 1880s who had a particularly good harvest and were unsure what to do with the excess crop. “It was done by upper-class people and eventually (the practice) travelled to the Americas,” Villagomez said.

---

5) BREAKING IN A SUITCASE

A popular tradition -- particularly among young people -- is taking a piece of luggage around the neighbourhood to have the good fortune to travel later the year.

“Apparently, the longer you want to travel, the further you have to go around the block,” Villagomez said. “So if you want to do a trip around the world, you have to go around four blocks or something.”

Some believe the luggage trick only works if it’s full. So pack objects and clothing you’d take on your fantasy trips -- bring ski gear if you want to hit the slopes or bikinis if you’re eyeing the beach.

---

6) DRINKING CHAMPAGNE WITH A RING INSIDE

No one has ever complained about having too much money, so to have more financial luck, drop a gold ring into the glass you plan on toasting with.

Villagomez elaborated that the material of the ring or the stones on the jewelry matter too, in that if it’s fool’s gold, it won’t boost your good fortune.

---

7) THROWING WATER OUT THE WINDOW

To literally flush out the bad luck of the next year, some Latinx people, particulalry those in Cuba, heave a bucket or glassful of water out of a window. Some believe this symbolizes all of the tears and suffering you’re looking to avoid after January 1.

---



8) LENTILS, LENTILS, LENTILS

Dropping a handful of uncooked lentils into one’s purse, briefcase or backpack -- and leaving them there throughout the year -- means money won’t be an issue in the new year.

A variation of this custom involves eating a spoonful of lentils at the beginning of the year. It’s believed that this custom came from Italy where eating a lot of lentils on the last day of the year ensured financial luck in the coming year.

---

9) HAVING MONEY IN HAND

At midnight, having enough cash in your hands to make it rain at midnight is another Latin American tradition. The more cash you have, the better your fortune is believed to be in the new year.

---

10) STAY AWAY FROM BLACK, WEAR WHITE

Villagomez said that although it’s traditional to avoid black clothing on New Year’s Eve to avoid bad luck, in recent years, younger people have been less inclined to follow this one.

In Brazilian culture, being decked out in all white is symbolic that the wearer is going into the new year unburdened and pure.

---

11) LIGHT A CANDLE

If you’re looking to set the mood for the year, some Latin American cultures believe you can do that with candles. Lighting a yellow one will help boost good financial juju; while lighting green candles will increase the odds for good health.

Meanwhile, burning blue candles will bring believers peace; red ones will bring love and burning orange ones will bring more wisdom.

---

12) SWEEP OUT NEGATIVE ENERGY

Marie Kondo taught millions of viewers of her Netflix show about KonMari, which involved telling others to only keep items that “spark joy.

But for Latinx people, in the lead-up to or shortly after midnight, many can be caught blasting salsa music as they vacuum the entire house, wipe down the bathroom floors and dump needless junk -- all in an effort to attract more positive energy, Villagomez said.