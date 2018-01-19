

Have you ever looked in the mirror and thought, “Dang, I look like a piece of art?”

Now, thanks to the Google Arts & Culture app, you can find out which masterpiece most closely resembles your one-of-a-kind visage.

The app, available for iPhone and Android users, has taken the internet by storm since it was released in the U.S. and Canada earlier this month. But a key feature has only been available in the U.S. -- until now.

The app now allows Canadian users to upload selfies and, after a lightning-quick scan through the annals of art, offers users a selection of artwork doppelgangers.

For instance, when a user uploads a picture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it comes back with a 68% match of Henry Raeburn’s “Ritratto,” a 66% match of Caspar Netscher’s “Trimming bales of hay,” and a 64% match of Batholomeus van der Helst’s “Portrait of Captain Gideon de Wildt.”

Celebrities have also gotten in on the fun. Sarah Silverman, Kate Hudson , Josh Groban and Kristen Bell have all shared their own doppelgangers.

