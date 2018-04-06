It's an invitation many people around the world would love to receive.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited 600 guests to witness the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England on May 19, and rumours are swirling about who will be invited to attend.

Invitations were sent out in late March, but no one has yet stepped forward to announce their attendance.

The castle chapel can accommodate approximately half the number of people who witnessed Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s nuptials and roughly one-fifth the number of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding party.

Royal experts say guests from a variety of social and political backgrounds can be expected.

"Expect a mix of some officialdom, the Royal Family in full, friends, and representatives of patronage and charitable groups that they are involved in or wish to be, like Invictus," CTV News Royal commentator Richard Berthelsen says.

He anticipates a strong Canadian presence, too, not only because it is a Commonwealth country, but because Markle lived in Toronto for her role in the TV series "Suits."

Some celebrities and athletes have been publicly angling for an invite, including British boxer Anthony Joshua’s BBC TV appearance, during which he declared his hope.

And during an appearance on U.S. TV talk show "The Real," Mel B said that all five former Spice Girls were invited to the wedding, but she couldn't reveal any more details. However, fellow former Spice Girl Melanie C. poured cold water on the claim, telling reporters at an awards ceremony that, if the Spice Girls were on the guest list, she had yet to receive a formal invitation.

"I think she was joking," Mel C. said of Mel B’s quip.

There is one star who British tabloids are adamant will be invited, however: Elton John. The "Rocket Man" singer was a close friend of Diana's and sang at her funeral.

Meanwhile, royal watchers are not so certain that former U.S. President Barack Obama will be invited, despite the friendship he’s forged with Prince Harry since they first met in October, 2015.

Obama wasn't invited to Prince William's wedding in 2011, but in the years since, the former president has helped promote the Invictus Games initiative and was a feature interview guest when Prince Harry guest-edited a British radio programme.

One of the most touchy issues on the topic of the guest list, according to Berthelsen, is who to invite to represent U.S. President Trump’s administration.

"The real question is going to be dealing with the American question. One would expect U.S. representation given Ms. Markle's citizenship, at the moment," he said.

There’s precedent for the wives of U.S. presidents attending, instead of the president himself. Nancy Reagan attended the Prince of Wales wedding to Diana in 1981 in place of her husband who was recovering after he was shot in an attempted assassination.

"Will Melania (Trump) be invited to keep peace with the U.S. administration? Or will it just be the American ambassador? Will other former presidents be invited? Or does this cause offence to the sitting president who seems to have a thin skin for such things?" Berthelsen said.