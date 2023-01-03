Which TikTok sleeping hacks will actually get you a good night’s rest? An expert weighs in
TikTok users have been jumping through hurdles in order to get a good night's rest, with sleeping hacks taking over the social media app.
Some users have encouraged unconventional hacks such as drinking lettuce water and using tape to cover their mouths while sleeping.
Sleep expert Amanada Jewson breaks down which of these hacks are worth a try and which aren't worth losing sleep over.
FAD: TAPE OVER THE MOUTH
Covering the mouth with medical tape while sleeping is said to encourage breathing through the nose and filter out harmful allergens while sleeping, some users on TikTok have said.
However, Jewson told CTV's Your Morning that this may actually hinder sleep for people who already have difficulty breathing from health conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea.
"Obstructive sleep apnea means that your airways are blocked somewhere, and most folks can't quite breathe through their nose so they're already receiving reduced oxygen and if you are taping your mouth shut, this can be a very severe outcome," Jewson said in an interview on Tuesday.
One of the most common symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea is loud snoring, said Jewson, which is why many people are implementing this hack to avoid being disruptive to those sleeping around them at night.
However, Jewson recommends people who struggle to breathe through their nose while sleeping to consult with their family doctor instead of using tape to avoid further issues with sleeping.
FACT: MILITARY METHOD
The military method is meant to help a person sleep within two minutes through relaxation while in bed, according to the latest TikTok trend. Jewson said while there isn't much evidence to this method, mindful meditation can help with getting a good night's sleep.
"We do know that when we practice mindful meditation [and] relaxation, such as a two-minute military method, we reduce cortisol levels [and] adrenaline, and we know that when we have lower stress levels, we fall asleep easier and we stay asleep," Jewson said.
This method in particular is said to have been introduced within the U.S. military in the Second World War, said Jewson, and it is most known for being referenced in the 1981 book on athletic performance, titled "Relax and Win: Championship Performance."
"You're going to visualize a part of your body – so it can be your legs – you're going to hold that for 30 seconds and release it. You're going to move up your body and release each part of your body and when you get to the end, you're going to think of something like a lake or a beach or a relaxing place that you want to be and according to the military method, you're out in two minutes," Jewson said.
@doctorjesss
Follow for more tips on how to fall asleep faster! Intsagram: doctorjesss♬ Steven Universe - L.Dre
FAD: BOILING LETTUCE
Boiling lettuce and drinking its water before bed is another one of TikTok's sleeping hacks that has many users convinced it has helped them get a better night's sleep. However, Jewson said this hack is only scientifically proven to work on mice, not humans.
"We do have a study in mice that when we gave mice a lettuce extract, the duration of sleep increased,” said Jewson. “However the amount of lettuce you would [need] at home in order to get a similar extract for a human; your whole life would be boiling lettuce.”
Many TikTok users said this hack has worked for them, however, Jewson said it's because most people have started to use this trend to create a sleeping routine, which is what helps the body prepare to rest, not the lettuce water.
"We do know that routines before bed work, so whether that's a shower, an herbal tea, boiled lettuce; if you want to do that every night, your body learns that sleep is coming next so I imagine that why it's helpful," she said.
@callmebelly I usually go to bed at 3-4 am this is insane 🤯 #restaurantreview #lettucewater #lettuce #sleepy ♬ Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch - Missy Elliott
OPINION | Steps to make sure you're ready for your next financial emergency
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.
Officials to provide update on Hamilton house fire that left 4 dead, including 2 kids
Fire officials are set to provide an update this afternoon on a deadly Hamilton house fire that left two adults and two children dead last week.
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for allegedly posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
Alberta lawyer charged for having Manitoba judge followed during COVID-19 restriction case involving churches
An Alberta lawyer is facing criminal charges for hiring an investigator to follow a Manitoba judge during a high-profile pandemic restrictions case.
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to U.S. prison for new scam
A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than US$10,000 from his employer.
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes, saying 'partner' was behind SickKids attack
A global ransomware operator issued an apology and offered to unlock the data targeted in a ransomware attack on Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, a move cybersecurity experts say is rare, if not unprecedented, for the infamous group.
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
-
McCarthy fights to be U.S. House speaker as new Congress convenes
U.S. House Republicans courted chaos Tuesday on the opening day of the new Congress, with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sparring behind closed doors with a group of right-flank conservatives who are refusing to give him their votes to become House speaker.
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition
A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was captured at his parents' home.
-
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to U.S. prison for new scam
A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than US$10,000 from his employer.
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
Canada extends copyright protection another 20 years to meet new trade obligation
There will be no new books or plays added to the public domain in Canada until 2043 after the government squeezed in a change to copyright laws just before the end of 2022.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
-
As legal pot grows in U.S., more kids sickened by edibles at home
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday.
-
EU to try again for co-ordination on China COVID-19 policies
European Union nations will try again on Wednesday to mold a coordinated approach on if and how authorities should check incoming airline passengers from China for any new COVID-19 variants after several member nations announced individual efforts over the past week.
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
The first meteor shower of 2023 is at its peak, here's how to spot it
Stargazers will have until tonight to get their last best view of the first meteor shower of 2023.
Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
-
Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67
Fred White, a drummer for classic '70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67.
-
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a Southern rapper who was a former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died. She was 43.
-
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces arraignment in New York
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.
-
Wall Street wavers in 2023 open after ending dismal year
Stocks wavered Tuesday on Wall Street's first trading day of 2023 after closing out its worst year since 2008.
'GOAT,' 'inflection point' and 'quiet quitting' should be banished, annual list says
Michigan's Lake Superior State University has released its annual list, amassed from submissions from around the world, which highlights phrases or words that its judges deem misused, overused -- or simply useless. "GOAT," along with "inflection point," "quiet quitting" and "gaslighting" makes an appearance on the list.
-
-
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.