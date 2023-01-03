Which TikTok sleeping hacks will actually get you a good night’s rest? An expert weighs in

TikTok users have been jumping through hurdles in order to get a good night's rest, with sleeping hacks taking over the social media app.

Some users have encouraged unconventional hacks such as drinking lettuce water and using tape to cover their mouths while sleeping.

Sleep expert Amanada Jewson breaks down which of these hacks are worth a try and which aren't worth losing sleep over.

FAD: TAPE OVER THE MOUTH

Covering the mouth with medical tape while sleeping is said to encourage breathing through the nose and filter out harmful allergens while sleeping, some users on TikTok have said.

However, Jewson told CTV's Your Morning that this may actually hinder sleep for people who already have difficulty breathing from health conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea.

"Obstructive sleep apnea means that your airways are blocked somewhere, and most folks can't quite breathe through their nose so they're already receiving reduced oxygen and if you are taping your mouth shut, this can be a very severe outcome," Jewson said in an interview on Tuesday.

One of the most common symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea is loud snoring, said Jewson, which is why many people are implementing this hack to avoid being disruptive to those sleeping around them at night.

However, Jewson recommends people who struggle to breathe through their nose while sleeping to consult with their family doctor instead of using tape to avoid further issues with sleeping.

FACT: MILITARY METHOD

The military method is meant to help a person sleep within two minutes through relaxation while in bed, according to the latest TikTok trend. Jewson said while there isn't much evidence to this method, mindful meditation can help with getting a good night's sleep.

"We do know that when we practice mindful meditation [and] relaxation, such as a two-minute military method, we reduce cortisol levels [and] adrenaline, and we know that when we have lower stress levels, we fall asleep easier and we stay asleep," Jewson said.

This method in particular is said to have been introduced within the U.S. military in the Second World War, said Jewson, and it is most known for being referenced in the 1981 book on athletic performance, titled "Relax and Win: Championship Performance."

"You're going to visualize a part of your body – so it can be your legs – you're going to hold that for 30 seconds and release it. You're going to move up your body and release each part of your body and when you get to the end, you're going to think of something like a lake or a beach or a relaxing place that you want to be and according to the military method, you're out in two minutes," Jewson said.

@doctorjesss Follow for more tips on how to fall asleep faster! Intsagram: doctorjesss ♬ Steven Universe - L.Dre

FAD: BOILING LETTUCE

Boiling lettuce and drinking its water before bed is another one of TikTok's sleeping hacks that has many users convinced it has helped them get a better night's sleep. However, Jewson said this hack is only scientifically proven to work on mice, not humans.

"We do have a study in mice that when we gave mice a lettuce extract, the duration of sleep increased,” said Jewson. “However the amount of lettuce you would [need] at home in order to get a similar extract for a human; your whole life would be boiling lettuce.”

Many TikTok users said this hack has worked for them, however, Jewson said it's because most people have started to use this trend to create a sleeping routine, which is what helps the body prepare to rest, not the lettuce water.

"We do know that routines before bed work, so whether that's a shower, an herbal tea, boiled lettuce; if you want to do that every night, your body learns that sleep is coming next so I imagine that why it's helpful," she said.