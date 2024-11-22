What to do if your luggage is lost, delayed, stolen or damaged

Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
It’s enough to give anyone already on edge about how to handle possible flight delays and cancellations yet another reason to pop an antacid or two: the prospect of delayed, lost, stolen or damaged baggage.
The concern is valid, especially during peak winter holiday travel and situations such as the global IT outage in the summer of 2024. Handing over checked suitcases can almost feel like a leap of faith these days.
Yet you’re not totally powerless. There are things you can do and strategies you can take to help avoid losing a bag or at least minimize the impact of delayed, lost, stolen and damaged luggage.
Book nonstop flights: If you’re really concerned about your checked luggage, prioritize nonstop flights or at least layovers with a generous amount of time, said Scott Keyes, the founder of flight deals and travel advice site Going.com.
“Bags are most likely to get lost in that transfer between planes at connection, especially if there’s a tight connection.” And he said that’s doubly so for international flights with tight connections.
Take pictures of your luggage and its contents: Jo Hoban, a travel agent in Spanish Fork, Utah, about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City, told CNN Travel that she advises her clients to “take a picture of their bags because the first things airline offices will ask you is what is the brand name of the bag, what is the color of the bag, the size of the bag and the contents of the bag.”
She also said people should lay out what they are planning to pack on the bed and take a picture of that, too. If the bag is lost, that helps create a content record.
Use baggage tracking: Many airline apps allow travelers to see the status of their bags in real time, showing when they are checked, loaded onto the plane and offloaded.
You can set up independent tracking yourself. For extra safety, you can set up your own bag-tracking. CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, has recommendations. And travelers using Apple AirTags will soon be able to allow third-party access to tracking information, giving airports and airlines another tool to hunt for bags in real time.
Properly ID your suitcases on the inside, too: The consumer advocate group Travelers United says put your info on the inside, too, in case your outside tag gets torn off.
The power of carry-ons: The airlines can’t lose baggage you never check in. Paula Twidale, senior vice president of travel for AAA, suggests packing as light as you can and using just carry-ons. You’ll save time leaving the airport and have more peace of mind.
Review your credit card coverage: Before you buy extra travel insurance, Keyes suggested you check your credit card policy for travel protection. You might get supplemental compensation (for what the airlines don’t cover) not only for lost bags, but also for reimbursements for things you may need to buy while you’re waiting for your luggage.
Luggage shipping: Shipping your luggage separately could make sense for two types of trips, Keyes said.
First case: You’re going to live somewhere for a month or longer and planning to bring a lot of stuff. Shipping not only allows you to bring more but at a cheaper price. And you get door-to-door service instead of carrying heavy bags around the airport.
Second case: You’ve got several short stopovers ahead of a final destination where you plan to stay a good bit longer. Use carry-ons for the short hops; ship your big luggage to the final stop.
If you’re shipping to a hotel or Airbnb, confirm with the staff or owner that they can store your belongings until you arrive, Keyes said.
Consider discount airlines: Keyes said full-service airlines are more likely to lose your bags than the discount airlines, which tend to have more nonstop flights that have a lower likelihood of losing a bag in transit.
He said he wouldn’t make a booking decision based solely on this, but it’s “an interesting side factor to consider.”
Check your bags in a timely manner: Advocacy group Travelers United says last-minute baggage check-ins can lead to a greater chance of trouble.
“Don’t push the system. The smallest delay can have serious consequences when your luggage is cruising down the conveyor belt and selected for security examination with little time to spare,” its website says.
Keep valuables in your carry-on: The TSA urges travelers to keep valuables such as jewelry with them in the cabin. “Do not put them in checked baggage,” the agency’s website says. And Keyes advises taking a picture of your packed luggage.
Check your baggage tag’s destination: Travelers United also advises you double-check your airline luggage tags and make sure they’re going to where you are going, especially if you’re doing curbside check-in.
And the North Carolina Consumers Council reminds travelers to keep their baggage claim ticket or sticker.
Scope out other spots at the airport: If your suitcases aren’t on the designated pick-up carousel, The Points Guy travel advice website suggests checking nearby carousels. If you don’t see them there, try the airline’s baggage office. This is also a good time to put those aforementioned tracking apps to work.
Report your issue and fill out forms at the airport: If your bags haven’t shown up, let the airline know.
“Many times, airline personnel will explain that the luggage has been located but will be delayed until the next flight,” Travelers United says. “If you have the time, wait. If not, fill out the appropriate lost luggage forms at the airport.”
Let the airline deliver your bags: Keyes said if an airline can locate your suitcases but it’s going to be hours before they arrive, make sure the reps have the address where you’ll be and use the airline’s delivery service.
Keep receipts: “If you buy anything to get you through the days without your luggage — from a new swimsuit to toothpaste — keep the receipts. You may need these to get reimbursed,” Going.com advises.
Check your airline’s claims and compensation policy: Each airline should have website information on what to do if your bag is lost. For example, this is Delta Air Lines’ page. This is American Airlines’ page. And this is Southwest Airlines’ page. And airlines based outside the United States have their own systems. This is what to do if flying British Airways or Lufthansa.
If the airline isn’t being helpful: “If the airline is dragging its feet on compensation … don’t be afraid to complain to the Department of Transportation, Keyes said regarding US airlines. You can file a complaint here.
For information on making claims for UK flights, click here. And check the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority’s site here. Get more information on Canadian flights here.
Liability limits: There’s fine print, exceptions and paperwork/documentation hurdles, but you should eventually get cash for your lost bags.
For US domestic flights, the maximum liability amount allowed by DOT regulation is US$3,800. Airlines are free to pay more than the limit but are not required to do so. Find out more from the DOT here. For international flights, that figure is about $1,700.
Damaged bags: If you see your luggage is damaged while still at the airport, report it there. Airlines aren’t required to pay for damages to items caused by improper packing, according to the DOT, nor are they responsible for “certain categories of items (for example: fragile items, electronics, cash, perishable items …)” They are liable for damage to wheels, handles and straps.
Insurance: Baggage insurance can generally be divided into two broad categories: baggage delay and baggage loss. CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, has a guide covering baggage insurance.
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Canada Post saw hundreds of millions of dollars drain out of its coffers last quarter, due largely to its dwindling share of the parcels market, while an ongoing strike continues to batter its bottom line.
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
A small business owner from B.C.’s Fraser Valley is speaking out after being review-bombed by confused supporters of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump this week.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.
A U.S. court has closed the door on "hostile work environment" and wage discrimination claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. executive who accused the company's CEO of sexually harassing her and then retaliating against her when she reported the behaviour.
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
A small business owner from B.C.’s Fraser Valley is speaking out after being review-bombed by confused supporters of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump this week.
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Mounties in Richmond say they arrested a man outside city hall on Friday morning after receiving a report that he was uttering threats against police while livestreaming on social media.
An investigation into the school bus crash near Lac La Hache, B.C., earlier this year that left dozens of people hurt and one Good Samaritan dead has concluded the incident was nothing more than a tragic accident, the RCMP revealed Friday.
Public schools in Texas now can use a new, state-written curriculum infused with Bible stories after the state’s school board voted in favour on Friday.
The owners of a Colorado funeral home who let nearly 200 bodies decay in a room-temperature building and gave grieving families fake ashes pleaded guilty on Friday to corpse abuse.
The deaths of six foreign tourists linked to a suspected mass methanol poisoning has thrown a spotlight on a small town in Southeast Asia that has worked hard in recent years to shed its reputation for excess.
Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who withdrew from consideration as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general on Thursday, said Friday he will not be returning to U.S. Congress next year.
The Italian Renaissance diplomat Niccolò Machiavelli has become synonymous with subtle scheming. And now, an extremely rare first edition of his most famous work, the political manual 'The Prince,' is going up for auction, with an expected sale price of up to £300,000 (US$375,000).
NATO and Ukraine will hold emergency talks Tuesday after Russia attacked a central city with an experimental, hypersonic ballistic missile that escalated the nearly 33-month-old war.
The Liberal government is pulling out the federal wallet to put more money into people's pockets over the holidays, but its recently announced affordability measures create winners and losers.
A senior official says the Canadian government is not aware of any evidence linking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to alleged criminal activity perpetrated by Indian agents on Canadian soil.
The Halifax International Security Forum opened Friday with Defence Minister Bill Blair defending Canada's military spending amid mounting pressure on NATO members to do more following Donald Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election.
As the country heads into the worst time of year for respiratory infections, the Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report tracks how prevalent certain viruses are each week and how the trends are changing week to week.
A child in California is recovering at home from a confirmed case of bird flu. They are the first child in the United States to test positive for avian influenza.
The Mpox outbreak continues to represent a public health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Astronomers have spotted orbiting around a young star a newborn planet that took only three million years to form, quite swift in cosmic terms.
The promise of starting life anew on Mars may appear alluring as the climate crisis intensifies and space and rocket technology advances. But the reality would be dreadful, according to experts.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says oyster samples from New Brunswick's east coast have tested positive for two diseases, one of which has been found for the first time in Canada.
Pop crooner Michael Buble is set to host the Juno Awards for the third time next year.
A portrait by baroque painter Caravaggio of of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini is going on display in Rome, from Nov. 23 until Feb. 23, 2025, at Palazzo Barberini.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs cannot be trusted to follow the rules he has proposed for himself as part of a US$50-million bail package, a prosecutor said on Friday, in urging a judge to keep the music mogul in the Brooklyn jail where he has been held for 10 weeks ahead of his May 5, 2025 trial on sex-trafficking charges.
A U.S. court has closed the door on "hostile work environment" and wage discrimination claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. executive who accused the company's CEO of sexually harassing her and then retaliating against her when she reported the behaviour.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has launched a defamation lawsuit against Canada Bread Co. Ltd. and its parent company Grupo Bimbo.
Canada Post saw hundreds of millions of dollars drain out of its coffers last quarter, due largely to its dwindling share of the parcels market, while an ongoing strike continues to batter its bottom line.
There are things you can do and strategies you can take to help avoid losing a bag or at least minimize the impact of delayed, lost, stolen and damaged luggage.
New York on Friday repealed a seldom-used, more than century-old law that made it a crime to cheat on your spouse — a misdemeanor that once could have landed adulterers in jail for three months.
Peter Frank has paddled from Michigan's Upper Peninsula in June to the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland this month in his 1982 Sawyer Loon decked canoe, but he’s still got a long way to go.
At least three professional sports leagues warned their teams this week that organized and skilled groups are targeting the homes of athletes for break-ins, including while the players are away at games.
The last man to face and beat Rafael Nadal in professional tennis, Tallon Griekspoor, help the Netherlands reach its first Davis Cup final by sweeping Germany.
A woman who claimed mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor 'brutally raped and battered' her in a Dublin hotel penthouse was awarded nearly 250,000 euros on Friday by a civil court jury in Ireland.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.
Canadian drivers are regularly in a hurry to get to their destination and a majority are willing to take unnecessary risks on the road, according to the results of a new survey.
Humans weren’t the only ones who struggled through the bomb cyclone that formed off the B.C. coast this week, bringing intense winds and choppy seas.
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
A small business owner from B.C.’s Fraser Valley is speaking out after being review-bombed by confused supporters of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump this week.
The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.
Pop crooner Michael Buble is set to host the Juno Awards for the third time next year.
An additional 160,000 students in Ontario will get access to free meals, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a Brampton, Ont. school Friday.
Three people are facing charges in connection with a carjacking of a stolen BMW that collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning.
Henry Wolfond returned to Earth Friday morning after a quick trip to the edge of space. The Toronto finance executive was part of a six-person crew onboard the New Shepard, a reuseable rocket designed for space tourism by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.
Investigators are working to piece together what caused an explosion and fire at a six-plex in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany.
Alberta RCMP have charged a sixth person in connection with the death of Calgarian Tara Miller.
For young musicians, to be up on stage in front of thousands of people, would be a dream come true. That’s exactly what happened to a Calgary girl, after being invited to play with Canadian rock icons The Arkells.
Ottawa seniors will be facing a 60 per cent hike in transit fares in 2025, instead of a 120 per cent increase, under a new plan to halve a proposed hike in fares for riders over the age of 65.
The Ottawa Food Bank is calling the record-breaking visits to its food programs "a declaration of emergency," with children and youth and newcomers accounting for more than a quarter of visits last year.
An Orléans man who uses a service guide dog wants to see changes to rules surrounding dog attacks, after his guide dog was attacked by another dog last month.
As NATO officials met up in Montreal, pro-Palestinian protesters flooded downtown in solidarity with those in Gaza.
Canadians dining out this holiday season will enjoy a temporary financial break as the federal government removes the 5 per cent GST on dine-in, takeout, and delivery meals from Dec. 14 to Feb. 15.
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Edmonton's carbon budget shows the city is at risk of not reducing emissions enough to hit its 2050 carbon-neutral goal.
The City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response as temperatures take a big plunge in the coming days.
Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has announced more direct flights to the United States starting next spring.
A teen who pleaded guilty in the death of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island last year has been sentenced to two years in custody.
Annie Gallant, a 10-year-old from Nova Scotia, brought home a special gift from her first concert.
The New Brunswick Liberal government says construction of a new $66-million jail in Grand Lake is under review, and could possibly be cancelled.
Winnipeg police are responding to a train derailment and semi collision that has closed the Perimeter Highway and a section of Fermor Avenue Friday afternoon.
The Manitoba government is reporting the first confirmed case of mpox in the province, noting it is also a strain that has not been seen in Canada before.
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
The format is the same, but the venue looks very different from the last time audiences were inside Regina's Globe Theatre after extensive renovations.
A man from British Columbia has died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 near Milestone, Sask.
Much of southwest Saskatchewan, including Regina, is under a snowfall warning on Friday, with total amounts of 10 to 25 centimetres expected.
Charges were laid after a crash between an LRT train and a Dodge vehicle shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
FunGuyz, which calls itself the biggest magic mushroom dispensary in Canada, says it's shutting down all 30 of its Ontario locations.
A reopening ceremony was held in Kitchener’s Victoria Park Friday morning at 11 a.m. at The Boathouse, a restaurant and live music venue.
Saskatoon's new downtown shelter must undergo renovations before it can open, according to the operator of the site.
A Saskatchewan principal sentenced to six months behind bars for sexual assault has another chance to prove he’s the victim of a middle-school prank that escalated out of control.
A Saskatoon man is concerned about an Alberta non-profit coming into the city to open a new shelter and run the Lighthouse.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
A 30-year-old woman is in hospital in Sudbury after she was stabbed multiple times early Friday morning in Chelmsford.
The Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a sudden death in Magnetawan.
Investigation revealed that an argument between a group of people – who were known to each other – escalated, resulting in the victim bring driven away in the vehicle against their will.
London fire crews and police are on scene of a house fire in east London. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Culver Drive, east of Third Street and south of Oxford Street, around 11:30 a.m.
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Friday morning after a fatal tanker truck rollover.
Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after what provincial police are calling the largest fentanyl seizure in Simcoe County.
The doors are locked and the OPEN sign is off on Friday at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Barrie one day after FunGuyz announced it would shutter its 30 Ontario locations.
Windsor fire responded to a transport truck fire on Friday afternoon on the Ambassador Bridge.
Four councillors from Windsor and Chatham-Kent are among 72 municipal leaders opposing a letter from 15 Ontario mayors that supports Premier Doug Ford's push to use the notwithstanding clause to clear homeless encampments.
Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master is raising concern about the number of people attempting to cross the Detroit River illegally following the most recent U.S. presidential election.
Carihi Secondary school in Campbell River is closed due to a fire on the property overnight – drawing a firefighting response from multiple departments and a crowd of onlookers.
The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.
A study of hot spots for collisions between ships and whales around the world, including Canadian waters, offers a map for measures to prevent the deadly strikes that could drive some species to extinction, one of the British Columbia-based authors says.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, with about 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Sunday.
The Hurricanes launched a three-game road trip south of the border Wednesday dropping a 4-0 game to the league-best Everett Silvertips.
A new citywide campaign is hoping to encourage residents to shop, eat and explore local this holiday season.
Sault-based charity Save Our Young Adults, or SOYA, will soon move to a new home -- for good reason.
The City of Elliot Lake said Thursday it has received a $3-million donation from Edward and Suzanne Rogers for the Centennial Arena restoration.
Students in Sault College’s business accounting program have a new learning pathway that will ultimately give them a head start to a career.
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.