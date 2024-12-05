Lifestyle

    • What not to do when hanging up Christmas lights

    Christmas lights pose dangers if people use them incorrectly or buy unsafe products, according to Health Canada. (Pexels)
    The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.

    Health Canada shared some tips on its website and in a news release issued earlier this week.

    It recommends using lights that have proof of certification from an accredited certification agency such as CSA, cUL or cETL, and advised shoppers check for this when buying lights online.

    Additionally, it advises people to make sure they only use indoor lights indoors and outdoor lights outdoors.

    Here are Health Canada’s other safety tips for holiday lights and decorations:

    • Check the Canadian recalls and safety alerts database online to ensure the lights you want to buy or have don't have safety concerns or recalls;
    • Follow instructions and don't exceed the recommended wattage;
    • Check all lights before you use them for any defective, broken or burned-out bulbs;
    • Don't use any light strings or extension cords that are frayed or have exposed wires, loose connections or broken sockets;
    • Never place cords near doorways or under carpets where they can get damaged, trip someone or overheat;
    • Avoid plugging too many lights into an outlet as they can overload circuits and cause a fire;
    • For outdoor lights, use Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCI);
    • Turn off all lights before you sleep or leave your home;
    • Children shouldn't handle "bubble lights" because they have a hazardous chemical that can cause irritation or burns if they break, and they shouldn't put decorations in their mouths; and
    • Avoid tinsel, artificial icicles and other trimmings that are not made of plastic or non-leaded metals.

