TORONTO -- No, it doesn’t have anything to do with singing or acting or, unfortunately, blonde wigs.

Dolly Parton spawned a viral internet challenge earlier this week after she posted a photo on Instagram for her 2.5 million followers. The image shows four different photographs of Parton captioned with four different social media apps: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

“Get a woman who can do it all,” Parton wrote, adding a wink-face emoji.

The LinkedIn version shows professional Parton in a blazer with sharp shoulder pads and a pencil stuck in her bouffant hair. On Facebook, Parton is seen wearing a “Holly Dolly” Christmas sweater, and the Instagram picture shows a vintage black-and-white snap of Dolly with an acoustic guitar.

But the kicker is the Tinder picture: a shot a 1978 issue of Playboy magazine, when Parton appeared on the cover in pink sequin cufflinks and a pair of black bunny ears.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Get you a woman who can do it all ��

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

The fun of the challenge is finding four different images to show four sides of yourself: professional, wholesome, stylish and sultry.

It didn’t take long for other stars to follow in the 74-year-old country music legend’s footsteps. Ellen DeGeneres, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington all joined in on the fun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@DollyParton is my favorite trendsetter. Which one are YOU today?! Comment below! ��

A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. ♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Inspired by @dollyparton, of course!

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eenie, meenie, miney, mo.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

 

But the challenge isn’t just for celebrities – or humans, for that matter. The Texas State Aquarium shared images of one of their resident sloths, including a very suave Tinder picture. The Aquarium of the Pacific took a similar approach with one of their otters, and the Naples Zoo followed suit with some lions.

 

The Art Gallery of Ontario took the opportunity to get artsy.

 

On Instagram, a clear trend emerged: users took the opportunity to showcase shots of their pets.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Which social media platform suits me best? #DollyPartonChallenge @dollyparton

A post shared by Philippa ("Pippa") The Pug (@philippathepug) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Oh why not?! #dollypartonchallenge #frenchiesofinstagram #4monthsold

A post shared by Marsha-Mallow (@miss_marshamallow) on