TORONTO -- No, it doesn’t have anything to do with singing or acting or, unfortunately, blonde wigs.

Dolly Parton spawned a viral internet challenge earlier this week after she posted a photo on Instagram for her 2.5 million followers. The image shows four different photographs of Parton captioned with four different social media apps: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

“Get a woman who can do it all,” Parton wrote, adding a wink-face emoji.

The LinkedIn version shows professional Parton in a blazer with sharp shoulder pads and a pencil stuck in her bouffant hair. On Facebook, Parton is seen wearing a “Holly Dolly” Christmas sweater, and the Instagram picture shows a vintage black-and-white snap of Dolly with an acoustic guitar.

But the kicker is the Tinder picture: a shot a 1978 issue of Playboy magazine, when Parton appeared on the cover in pink sequin cufflinks and a pair of black bunny ears.

The fun of the challenge is finding four different images to show four sides of yourself: professional, wholesome, stylish and sultry.

It didn’t take long for other stars to follow in the 74-year-old country music legend’s footsteps. Ellen DeGeneres, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington all joined in on the fun.

But the challenge isn’t just for celebrities – or humans, for that matter. The Texas State Aquarium shared images of one of their resident sloths, including a very suave Tinder picture. The Aquarium of the Pacific took a similar approach with one of their otters, and the Naples Zoo followed suit with some lions.

You gotta bring your best hair game to Tinder. #DollyPartonChallenge pic.twitter.com/bltZGQdksB — Texas State Aquarium (@TXStateAquarium) January 23, 2020

Ollie's an otter that can do it all. #dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/99SkdHO8mG — Aquarium of the Pacific �� (@AquariumPacific) January 24, 2020

The lion cubs have their new profile pics!

We couldn't resist joining in on this fun meme challenge!#napleszoo #dollypartonchallenge #lions #cuteanimals pic.twitter.com/a0HjhXfBfw — Naples Zoo (@NaplesZoo) January 23, 2020

The Art Gallery of Ontario took the opportunity to get artsy.

On Instagram, a clear trend emerged: users took the opportunity to showcase shots of their pets.