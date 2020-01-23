What is the Dolly Parton challenge?
Dolly Parton performs on the main Pyramid stage at Glastonbury music festival, England, Sunday, June 29, 2014. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision)
TORONTO -- No, it doesn’t have anything to do with singing or acting or, unfortunately, blonde wigs.
Dolly Parton spawned a viral internet challenge earlier this week after she posted a photo on Instagram for her 2.5 million followers. The image shows four different photographs of Parton captioned with four different social media apps: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.
“Get a woman who can do it all,” Parton wrote, adding a wink-face emoji.
The LinkedIn version shows professional Parton in a blazer with sharp shoulder pads and a pencil stuck in her bouffant hair. On Facebook, Parton is seen wearing a “Holly Dolly” Christmas sweater, and the Instagram picture shows a vintage black-and-white snap of Dolly with an acoustic guitar.
But the kicker is the Tinder picture: a shot a 1978 issue of Playboy magazine, when Parton appeared on the cover in pink sequin cufflinks and a pair of black bunny ears.
The fun of the challenge is finding four different images to show four sides of yourself: professional, wholesome, stylish and sultry.
It didn’t take long for other stars to follow in the 74-year-old country music legend’s footsteps. Ellen DeGeneres, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington all joined in on the fun.
But the challenge isn’t just for celebrities – or humans, for that matter. The Texas State Aquarium shared images of one of their resident sloths, including a very suave Tinder picture. The Aquarium of the Pacific took a similar approach with one of their otters, and the Naples Zoo followed suit with some lions.
The Art Gallery of Ontario took the opportunity to get artsy.
On Instagram, a clear trend emerged: users took the opportunity to showcase shots of their pets.