

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





An article in Porter Airlines’ in-flight magazine indicating Nova Scotians go “Belsnickeling around the icy streets of their hometowns” has people online questioning if the holiday tradition even exists.

The article, which appears in the latest edition of “re:porter,” outlines obscure holiday traditions from Atlantic Canada, including that of Belsnickeling, where a group of people dress in Santa costumes with bells and chains, visit their neighbours and have them guess the identity of each Belsnickel. Those who get it right are rewarded with a piece of cake and a hot drink.

The Belsnickel is a German character similar to Santa that is popular in Pennsylvania Dutch communities. The character was made popular during a holiday episode of The Office.

According to the article, Germans brought Belsnickeling to Nova Scotia in the 1750s and “most Nova Scotians” now participate in the tradition.

Nova Scotians, however, are taking to the Internet to dispute whether this strange tradition is in fact celebrated locally.

“Could the Nova Scotian who fed this hilarious lie to Porter please show yourself,” a Twitter user named Emily wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote: “I've literally never heard of this before.”

Rachel Bailey, the mayor of Lunenburg, N.S., an area of the province where Belsnickeling is said to be popular, told CTVNews.ca she’s heard of the tradition, although it is hardly celebrated.

“It definitely is a real thing,” she said. “I don’t know if… you could knock on too many doors and find people that still go Belsnickeling around here, but I wouldn’t say it’s extinct.”

Other Twitter users agreed with Bailey, saying the tradition was popular in the southern parts of the province, but hasn’t been regularly celebrated in decades.

Belsnickeling might even be more popular in Halifax, Pa. instead of Halifax, N.S., where the Belsnickel is part of the Christmas Parade.

Porter Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

