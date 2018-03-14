

Fourth-century beer recipe written by an Egyptian alchemist is wetting whistles at the University of Winnipeg.

Classics Department Chair Matt Gibbs brewed a batch of the beer after painstakingly translating the recipe from ancient Greek.

After baking sourdough bread made with hand-milled flour, Gibbs worked with Winnipeg-based Barn Hammer Brewing Company to turn the loaves from a “sourdough milkshake” into a “very sour” pale yellow beer.

