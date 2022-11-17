What are the best universities in Canada? Ranking revealed

If you are a student and want to study in one of the best universities in Canada, a fresh ranking might help you to choose.

The newly released Best Global University list (2022-23), compiled by U.S. News, reveal what it calls Canada’s 37 best universities, including the University of Toronto, which it put at the top of the list.

Following the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia came in at Number 2 and McGill University at Number 3.

The universities were ranked and evaluated based on their research performance and their ratings by members of the academic community around the world and within North America, U.S. News said.

Thirteen indicators were involved in crafting the list, including:

- global and regional reputation;

- bibliometric indicators;

- publication, book;

- conferences;

- normalized citation impact;

- total citation;

- number of publications that are among the 10 per cent most cited;

- international collaboration – relative to country; and

- international collaboration and Scientific Excellence Indicators

The University of Alberta came in at Number 4 on the list, followed by McMaster University and l’Universite de Montreal at Numbers 5 and 6, respectively.

The University of Calgary was ranked Number 7 and the University of Waterloo scored Number 8. Rounding out the 10 top universities in Canada, the University of Ottawa and Western University (University of Western Ontario) came in at nine and 10.

Here are how the remaining Canadian universities rank, according to U.S. News:

- Dalhousie University

- Simon Fraser University

- University of Victoria

- University of Manitoba

- Laval University

- York University - Canada

- Queens University - Canada

- University of Saskatchewan

- University of Guelph

- Carleton University

- Concordia University - Canada

- Memorial University Newfoundland

- University of Quebec Montreal

- University of Sherbrooke

- University of Regina

- University of New Brunswick

- Ontario Tech University

- University of Windsor

- Wilfrid Laurier University

- Lakehead University

- Ecole de Technologie Superieure - Canada

- Brock University

- Laurentian University

- Toronto Metropolitan University

- Trent University

- University of Quebec Trois Rivieres

- University of Lethbridge

