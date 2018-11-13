

CTVNews.ca Staff





John MacKenney and Becky Cook have always bonded over their affection for the ocean, so when the time came to take their relationship to the next level, they knew where to say their vows.

In August, the Quispamsis, N.B. couple tied the knot on a whale-watching boat in the Bay of Fundy, a body of water between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia that serves as a popular summer destination for whales.

“During our vows, we had whales and dolphins jumping in the background,” Cook told CTV Atlantic.

MacKenney added: “There was so much whale activity, it was over the top.”

Photographer Jenn Nauss managed to capture several spectacular images of whales breaching the water or approaching the boat, many with the newlyweds in the foreground.

One photo Nauss is particularly proud of shows Cook and MacKenney embracing each other while a whale’s tail is poking out of the water in the background.

"I was…really, really hoping that a whale would pop up and it did,” she said.

Nauss’ colleague Jeff Cooke said he was impressed with how the images turned out.

"She totally nailed it and I was super jealous,” he said. “I wanted to be there documenting it, but I’m glad Jenn was there for them.”

MacKenney and Cook met four years ago and say a love of the ocean brought them closer together. They got engaged while scuba diving in Honduras and went whale watching off Vancouver Island for their honeymoon.

Cook even has a tattoo of a whale on her arm.

"I don't think any of our guests were surprised that we got married on a whale-watching boat because that's just who we are,” she said.

With a report from CTV Atlantic's Jayson Baxter