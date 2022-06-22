Westminster dog show gets 4 finalists, and one has NFL ties

Westminster dog show gets 4 finalists, and one has NFL ties

Bentley, a Maltese, waits to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photos/Jennifer Peltz) Bentley, a Maltese, waits to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photos/Jennifer Peltz)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social