

Relaxnews





Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet has done it again, releasing another tear-jerking holiday video as part of what's become a Christmas tradition.

Last year, the airline brought cheer to the victims of the Fort McMurray, Alberta wildfires by throwing a big Christmas party and giving away free flight vouchers.

This year, the campaign kicks off with a stunt that reunited long-distance family, friends and loved ones in London, England.

Halifax parents Kathleen and Bob are flown to London to help shoot what they think will be a commercial for the airline. But the carrier has also flown out their eldest daughter Jennifer who lives in Seoul, South Korea, to London to surprise her parents.

When she sidles up to their side as they're window-gazing and surprises them, the reaction is priceless. The kind of delighted surprise you can't feign (reunion happens around 1:30).

Every day until Dec. 25, WestJet's Advent Calendar campaign will also showcase new videos that highlight holiday traditions around the world.