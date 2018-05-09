

Joshua Weinberger, Special to CTVNews.ca





Between raising two kids and studying to be a nutrition councilor, a B.C. woman is shattering records and stereotypes.

Jennifer Hotner is a 40-year-old weightlifter from British Columbia who won gold in her first-ever competition. Then, three months ago, she competed in her first national meet - where she broke several provincial records. Next month, she’s set her sights on breaking Canada’s national masters squat record, which is 154 kilograms, or 340 pounds.

“Not all fitness has to necessarily be like tiny bikini model, beach model, cardio bunny, strength gets you through your life,” Hotner said. “Abs just look good.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island