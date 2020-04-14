TORONTO -- A pair of wildlife officers in Colorado freed a great horned owl that was tangled in some netting and the entire painstaking rescue was caught on video.

Body cam footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Sam Peterson and Chase Rylands working to slowly untangle the owl from the net.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials said a resident of Broomfield, a city about 30 km north of Denver, called in to report the entangled owl.

In the video, that was verified and corroborated by Storyful, one officer can be seen holding the owl while the other carefully cuts away the netting.

CPW shared footage of the rescue in a tweet that has racked up thousands of views since it was first posted on April 12.

Wildlife officers Sam Peterson and Chase Rylands freed this entangled great horned owl caught in some netting in Broomfield near Midway Blvd. and Highway 287. The owl was exhausted, but later flew up into a nearby tree and then flew away. pic.twitter.com/YBJJXG7t2v — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 12, 2020

The department said the owl was “exhausted,” but that it was able to fly to a nearby tree after officers freed it.

In its tweet, the department also thanked the neighbour “who was very helpful in calling it in” and helping wildlife officers find the owl.

They also asked residents to check their property for any unnecessary ropes, nets or other items that could pose an entanglement threat to local wildlife.