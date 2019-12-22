TORONTO -- Can you imagine the hijinks your enthusiastic high school science teacher would get into if they had an entire crew to help?

In a new video posted on Thursday, a group of YouTubers created a large-scale replica of a common science experiment by staging a blue foam volcano eruption which covered an entire house balcony.

An overhead shot shows the team running away as the foam quickly spills over the glass balcony walls.

The mad scientist spearheading the whole shebang was YouTuber Nick Uhas -- who regularly posts experiments on his YouTube channel including making a flamethrower from a coffee creamer or shattering a pumpkin dipped in liquid nitrogen.

“It’s exciting to do these big things to get people attracted and excited for science,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. He’s currently in the process of filing the feat with Guinness World Records for the “largest elephant toothpaste experiment.”

He estimated his team created approximately 200 cubic metres of foam.

The simple chemical reaction-- commonly performed in schools or parties-- only involves using potassium iodide (or yeast and warm water) to kick off the rapid decomposition of the household cleaning agent, hydrogen peroxide.

The video, which has racked up 3.1 million views as of Sunday, shows how Uhas teamed up with fellow YouTuber David Dobrik to outdo the latter’s own popular “elephant toothpaste” experiment video on TikTok.

Uhas laughs that “we decided to triple the size of what we did … so we like crushed the record.”

In the video, Uhas -- who has a Bachelor’s of Science from Ohio State University -- explains the amount of ingredients and calculations he came up with to set off the foam volcano.

One of the misconceptions that Uhas wants to dispel the idea that the cleanup wasn’t “eco-friendly” or involved renting a dump truck to scoop up the foam.

“After you have that massive blob of foam, all you have to do is just let the bubbles pop and it turns back into water,” he said, adding that his team simply soaked the water to clean it all up.

He tips his hat to fellow YouTuber Mark Rober, who did the same experiment earlier this year, and said he was inspired to outdo him.

Rober is well-known for his ingenious glitter traps to punish would-be porch pirates who steal packages dropped off at people’s houses.

And although Rober hasn’t responded yet, Uhas laughs, “I’m sure we will cross paths at some point.”