TORONTO -- A public aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, that was closed due to COVID-19 measures recently hosted a special group of four-legged visitors.

On April 5 and 6, the now-empty building became a giant playground for a group of kittens on a field trip from the Atlanta Humane Society.

The five furry felines got to roam freely through the Georgia Aquarium’s Ocean Voyager and Tropical Diver exhibits.

Footage released by the aquarium on social media showed the kittens looking mesmerized by the large glass tanks full of colourful fish.

The humane society carried out a similar field trip at the same aquarium with puppies at the end of March.

The Georgia Aquarium has been closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak since March 19.