TORONTO -- A 9-year-old parrot in the U.K. has captured widespread attention after a video of the bird belting out parts of Beyonce's 2008 hit song "If I Were a Boy" was posted on social media.

In a post shared on the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park Facebook page, Chico appears to channel the popular artist while singing lines from the hit track.

The animal centre posted the 8-second video on Saturday. As of Thursday morning, the clip has garnered more than 53,000 views and 750 reactions.

After Chico's singing left some in awe, the Facebook post has been inundated with song requests for the yellow crowned Amazon parrot.

According to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, the bird, who arrived at the park 18 months ago, can also sing other pop music tracks including "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga, "Firework" by Katy Perry and "You Drive Me Crazy" by Gnarls Barkley.

Park staff have since created an Instagram account for Chico for fans looking to watch more of the talented parrot's performances.

A spokesman for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park told the Boston Standard that Chico has quickly become one of the animal centre's star attractions.

"Only being nine-years-old means he has many years of entertaining in front of him and who knows, Simon Cowell may have started X Factor for animals by then!" the representative joked.