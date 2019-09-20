A raccoon likely had the ride of its life in south Florida, travelling 25 km on top of a Wonder Bread truck after all efforts by the driver and police to dislodge the critter proved in vain.

The truck driver called 911 after he noticed other drivers honking their horns to make him aware of the ‘extra’ cargo.

Prior to the discovery, had already been driven for around 16 km, hitting maximum speeds of 80 km/h along the way.

Attempts by the driver as well as police who were dispatched to the scene, to coax the animal off the truck, failed. The raccoon eventually left the top of the truck of its own accord after the truck returned to headquarters in Fort Meyers, Fla.