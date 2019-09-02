

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Whale watchers off the coast of Sydney, Australia were treated to a spectacular show earlier this week after a young humpback whale spent 90 minutes playfully breaching in the waves.

Video footage captured by Whale Watching Sydney shows the juvenile humpback jumping high above the ocean, twirling in the air, and slapping the waves as it breached.

According to the whale watching company, the whale put on a show from Long Reef to Manly Beach along the Sydney coastline.

“Incredible whale watching today thanks to this very, very active juvenile,” read a Facebook post.

Humpback whales travel thousands of kilometres from early May to Late November, migrating to their summer feeding ground along the east coast of Australia.

According to Whale Watching Sydney, humpback whales are the most watched species in Australiaduring this time of year, with an estimated 20,000 whales passing Sydney annually.