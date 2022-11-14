WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry

Folding laundry can be a nightmare, especially when it comes to the dreaded fitted sheets that go so nicely on your mattress, but not so nicely on the shelf.

Mom-turned-TikTok star Melissa Pateras of Uxbridge, Ont., joined CTV's Your Morning to demonstrate just how easy it can be.

"I started TikTok during the pandemic and everybody was doing bread buying all the yeast and I couldn't bake," Pateras said on Your Morning Monday. "So I thought 'You know what, I will do laundry' and then it just sort of blew up from there."

Now she regularly posts how-to folding tutorials, product reviews, and do-it-yourself cleaning household items to her 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

"I was surprised of how many people are interested in laundry but it took off," Pateras said.

