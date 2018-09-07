

CTVNews.ca Staff





Although Nova Scotia is renowned for its wild blueberries, it’s a 10-month old with an appetite who’s turning out to be the province’s biggest export.

Little Summer Simpson can’t even speak but she’s already amassed a massive Facebook following for a video showing her blissfully stuffing her face with, you guessed it, blueberries.

The video of her, which was posted in August, has already racked up 4.2 million views and 91,000 shares on Facebook.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh that’s just a great video.’ They say, ‘That little girl of yours... She’s something else,’” Her father, Jason Simpson, told CTV Atlantic.

Simpson brings fresh produce from his farm to the Vegetorium Country Farm Market, several times a week. He boasts that everything they make is pesticide free and picked by hand every morning.

Summer’s mother, Maria, usually keeps customers up to date on the market’s Facebook page but for some reason, people really loved watching her daughter messily gobbling up some fruit.

The farm sells fruits like plums, peaches and strawberries; and vegetables like carrots and tomatoes.

The Simpsons encourage healthy eating for their kids, including Summer and her two older brothers, who all spend plenty of time at the family market. Not that their little viral sensation needs much encouragement.

“Summer is really easy going. She’s probably our easiest baby out of the three and she has a really good appetite,” her father chuckled.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kelly Lineham