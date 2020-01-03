TORONTO -- A raft of ducks was forced to repeatedly duck beneath the water to escape the talons of a persistent bald eagle in Colorado recently.

In a video posted to Facebook by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Thursday, a large bald eagle can be seen flying over the ducks swimming in a lake in Lakewood, Colo.

Suddenly, the eagle skims over the surface of the water towards the ducks. Before the predator is able to snatch one of the smaller birds, the ducks dive beneath the water in the nick of time.

While it appears at first as if the ducks have avoided death when they emerge from below, the bald eagle doesn’t appear to be ready to give up just yet.

The predatory bird then makes not one, not two… but eight more attempts to seize one of the ducks.

Each time, the ducking ducks displayed their quick reflexes and evaded their attacker.

Finally, after nine unsuccessful passes, the bald eagle appears to throw in the towel and flies off into the distance.

As for the ducks, the Colorado parks department praised their survival instincts.

“Think you’re having a rough day headed back to work? These small ducks had to survive multiple passes from this bald eagle in Lakewood,” the Facebook post read.