TORONTO -- An 86-year-old woman won a new car Saturday after sinking a nearly 30-metre putt.

Marry Ann Wakefield was at a college basketball game in Mississippi and participated in a halftime entertainment contest: sink a putt, win a car.

Before taking the shot, it seemed unlikely she would even send the ball in the right direction, let alone sink the putt 28.6 metres across the court.

“Where’s the hole?” she is heard asking in video posted to the Ole Miss Athletics Twitter page.

As the ball makes its way across the court, the announcer remarks that it’s “looking really good.”

When the ball goes through the hole, the crowd erupts in applause.

“I’m so happy,” she’s seen saying.

Wakefield won a 2020 Nissan Altima.

Mary Ann walked into The Pavilion tonight for @OleMissMBB. She walks out with a NEW CAR thanks to our friends at @CannonMotors! pic.twitter.com/iZqgA5g73a — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 23, 2020

@TheEllenShow this couldn’t have happened to a better person. Mother of 7, grandmother and great grandmother. 86 yrs young sunk a 94 ft putt for a car and huge fan of yours. — Sandra McDougall-Mitchell (@SandraMcMitch) February 23, 2020