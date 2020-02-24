Watch an 86-year-old woman sink an extraordinary putt to win a new car
An 86-year-old woman in Mississippi won a new car after improbably sinking a 94-foot putt during a halftime contest at a college basketball game. (Ole Miss Athletics)
TORONTO -- An 86-year-old woman won a new car Saturday after sinking a nearly 30-metre putt.
Marry Ann Wakefield was at a college basketball game in Mississippi and participated in a halftime entertainment contest: sink a putt, win a car.
Before taking the shot, it seemed unlikely she would even send the ball in the right direction, let alone sink the putt 28.6 metres across the court.
“Where’s the hole?” she is heard asking in video posted to the Ole Miss Athletics Twitter page.
As the ball makes its way across the court, the announcer remarks that it’s “looking really good.”
When the ball goes through the hole, the crowd erupts in applause.
“I’m so happy,” she’s seen saying.
Wakefield won a 2020 Nissan Altima.
94 Feet? No problem.— Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 23, 2020
Mary Ann walked into The Pavilion tonight for @OleMissMBB. She walks out with a NEW CAR thanks to our friends at @CannonMotors! pic.twitter.com/iZqgA5g73a