Warhol's Elvis portrait could fetch US$30M at Christie's sale
LONDON -- An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley -- the pop artist's only full-length portrait -- is for sale with an estimated price tag of around US$30 million.
"Double Elvis (Ferus Type)" depicts the hip-swiveling musician holding a revolver, as he appeared in the 1960 movie Western "Flaming Star." A ghostly duplicate image hovers in the background.
The 1963 black-on-silver portrait is being auctioned by Christie's in New York on May 17, alongside Warhol's "Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr."
One of a series of mug shot images created by Warhol for the 1964 New York World's Fair, it's also expected to fetch "in the region of US$30 million," Christie's says.
The portraits are on display at Christie's London showroom from Friday until Tuesday.
Christie's contemporary art chairman Alex Rotter said the paintings -- of "the King of Rock 'n' Roll and the career criminal" -- are "very memorable and early examples of Warhol's profound understanding of fame."
The record for a Warhol work is $105 million paid for "Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)" at a 2013 Sotheby's auction.