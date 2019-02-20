

CTVNews.ca Staff





Sick of the soap status quo, an Edmonton company is looking to offer men an alternative to traditional-smelling soaps.

Edmonton-based Bro Brick offers 15 scents that run the gamut from “Cognac and Cigars” to “Wasabi and Beer.”

“The first batch actually had some real wasabi in it,” Bro Brick maker Mackenzie Proudlove told CTV News Channel on Wednesday. “But I found out that burns your skin.”

After replacing the wasabi with an artificial scent, Proudlove says that the unusual sounding soap has become a favourite among his customers.

“Online it doesn’t sell too well, but at markets when people actually get to smell it, they love it,” he said.

While the scents are aimed at men, the majority of Bro Bricks customers are actually women, Proudlove said.

“Most of my clientele are women looking for gifts for their guy.”

Bro Brick also offers up more traditional scents aimed at women under the Chick Brick brand, offering classic scents like lavender alongside modern favourites like “Pumpkin Spice Latte.”

Bro Brick started out as a hobby for Proudlove, an Edmonton-based designer.

“I was just looking for something to do at night,”Proudlove told CTV Alberta in a 2017 interview. “I was running a graphic design company during the day and I was just bored at night.”